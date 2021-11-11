Paytm IPO allotment status: Here’s how to check bid’s status, allotment date

New Delhi: Paytm, on Wednesday (November 10), closed bid for its initial public offer (IPO) after the offer got subscribed 1.89 times. Investors who have bid for Paytm’s parent company, One97’s IPO, must be patiently waiting for finding out whether they have received the share allotment or not.

According to the latest data shared by market exchanges, most investors subscribed to Paytm’s IPO on day 3 of the offer. Finally, the offer was 2.79 times oversubscribed by QIBs and 1.66x by retail investors.

One97 has received a total of 9,14,09,844 Paytm bid against the 4,83,89,422 shares available with the offer. With the rising demand for Paytm IPO in the last few days, investors winning the bid can possibly now enjoy listing gains.

Founded in 2008, Paytm offers several financial products such as Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Gateway, Paytm Payout, Paytm Money, Paytm Insider, Paytm Insurance, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), Paytm for Business, Paytm Credit Cards, Paytm First Games along with utility bill payments, offline merchant payments, rental payments, content and much more, according to an IANS report.

Paytm IPO Share Allotment Details

Investors can start checking Paytm IPO share allotment starting from November 15 on the official Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website, which is https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Also Read: Go First announces 32 new flights as part of expansion plan; Will start flight services to Amritsar, Dehradun

On the first page, investors will need to select One97 from the dropdown menu. Investors will then have to share a few details such as PAN Card number and application number to check Paytm IPO allotment status. The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE. Also Read: Sensex slumps 433 points; Nifty drops below 17,900

