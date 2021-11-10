हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Paytm IPO

Paytm IPO: Rs 18,300 crore initial offer fully subscribed on day 3

New Delhi: Paytm's Rs 18,300-crore IPO was on Wednesday fully subscribed with FIIs flooding the issue with offers. The initial public offering of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd received bids for 5.24 crore equity shares against the offered size of 4.83 crore shares, according to information available from stock exchanges.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who were less than enthusiastic in participating in the IPO in the initial two days, flooded the issue, seeking 1.59 times the shares reserved for them.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sought 4.17 crore shares as against 2.63 crore shares reserved for QIBs.

Retail investors lapped up for 1.46 times the 87 lakh shares reserved for them. QIBs had the largest number of shares reserved for them at 2.63 crore. Against this, bids were received for 4.18 crore at 1326 hours on Wednesday, according to stock exchange information. Also Read: Sensex ends 81 points lower; Nifty holds 18,000 level

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.46 times with 1.28 crore shares being sought against a reservation of 87.98 lakh. Retail investors had the smallest portion reserved for them. Non-institutional investors bid for just 8 per cent of the 1.31 crore shares reserved for them. Also Read: Netflix launches 5 mobile games for Apple users: Check how to download and play

