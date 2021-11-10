Netflix launches 5 mobile games for Apple users: Check how to download and play

New Delhi: After launching a mobile game service for Android users early this month, Netflix has now launched gaming titles for iOS users, doubling down on its play in the online gaming segment.

The over-the-top (OTT) video streaming giant has launched five new games for Apple iOS. These games include Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Most of the games include storylines from Netflix’s Original series, which makes the games even more fun to play if you’re a fan of that particular show. Similar games are also available for Android users.

For playing the games, all a user needs to do is log in with your Netflix profile on the mobile app. On the next screen, you will see the dedicated games row, from where you can select the title that you want to play next.

Upon clicking the gaming title, you’ll be taken to either Google Play Store or iOS App Store, depending on the device you’re using. Upon downloading the game, you can enjoy playing the title.

However, just like the rules with streaming, Netflix will alert users if they are playing games on more devices than permissible. As of now, the games are only allowed for normal profiles and not for Kids profiles to ensure that underage children don’t play the games that may involve violence. Also Read: Mahindra to launch 16 new electric vehicles by 2027 across SUV and LCV categories

Most games require an internet connection while a few can run completely offline. You can also play games using a Wi-Fi internet connection. Also Read: Sensex ends 81 points lower; Nifty holds 18,000 level