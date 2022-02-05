हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Paytm

Paytm loss widens to Rs 778.4 crores in Q3 FY22, revenue increases by 88%

had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago. 

Paytm loss widens to Rs 778.4 crores in Q3 FY22, revenue increases by 88%

New Delhi: Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed at the BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter. Also Read: People earning lakhs of rupees by selling this 2 rupee note, got one?

Since its listing in November, the stock has more than halved to Rs 953.30 as of Friday’s close, after hitting a record low of Rs 875 last week, according to a report by Reuters. Also Read: Noida's Supertech twin towers case: SC asks builder to refund payments to home buyers by Feb 28

