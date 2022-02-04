People earning lakhs of rupees by selling this 2 rupee note, got one?

New Delhi: An old two rupee Indian currency lying idle in your collection box or your wallet could pave the way for you to earn lakhs of rupees just from the comfort of your home.

For that you will just need to ensure that the said currency note matches certain criteria. As per media report, this note was auctioned for Rs 5 lakh. For selling notes and currency of collection you can visit websites that deal with them with a very high premium.

As per media reports, the specialty of this particular 2 rupee note is that it has "786" written on it. Apart from this, the color of this note should be pink. Additionally, this note should also bear the signature of former RBI governor Manmohan Singh.

How to sell old Indian currency notes on platforms such as Quickr or Olx or eBay

Take a clear picture of your note you want to sell.

Upload on eBay, Quickr or Olx

The company will feature your advertisement.

Interested people, who want to buy old notes and coins will contact you upon the releasing of the advertisement.

You can the negotiate and fix your deal.

Meanwhile, in August last year, the Reserve Bank of India issued caution messgae regarding the online selling and buying of old notes and coins.

"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms," an RBI statement said.

The Reserve Bank of India has further clarified that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort. The RBI has also not authorised any institution/ firm/ person etc. to collect charges/ commission on its behalf in such transactions, said the Central Bank.

