New Delhi: Paytm, the leading payments and financial services company in India has rolled out an exclusive offer aimed at making the pilgrimage to Ayodhya more affordable and seamless. In a bid to make the pilgrimage to Ayodhya more accessible, One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm and India's prominent payments and financial services provider, has unveiled an exclusive offer for budget-friendly travelers.

Pilgrims gearing up to witness the grandeur of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh can now enjoy 100% cashback on both bus and flight bookings. The special offer applicable to both flight and bus tickets is tailored to meet the travel needs of devotees heading to Ayodhya. (Also Read: A Record In-Making: Nirmala Sitharaman Second Finance Minister To Deliver 6 Consecutive Budgets)

Users can utilize the promo code 'BUSAYODHYA' for bus bookings and 'FLYAYODHYA' for flight bookings, with every tenth user standing a chance to avail themselves of the lucrative cashback offer. Bus travelers can receive cashback of up to Rs 1,000 while those booking flight tickets stand a chance to win up to Rs 5,000 in cashback. (Also Read: Once An Immigrant Seedbed, New Delhi's Khan Market Is Named After Whom? Know All About The High Street Retail Marketplace)

To add flexibility, Paytm introduces a 'Free Cancellation' option which allows users to change their plans hassle-free and receive a 100% refund in their source account without providing a reason.

The platform enhances the travel experience by offering a live bus tracking service, enabling pilgrims to share the real-time location of their booked bus with close ones for an additional layer of safety and convenience.Moreover, Paytm assures the best prices for both one-way and round-trip flight ticket bookings.

Expressing excitement about the exclusive offer, a spokesperson for Paytm stated, "Being at the forefront of mobile payments and QR technology, we are delighted to introduce this exclusive offer for devotees traveling to Ayodhya.Through our exclusive offers, including 100% cashback on bus and flight bookings, our goal is to help users with seamless travel to Ayodhya."

Established in 2010, Paytm continues to focus on mobile payments and the financial services sector, playing a significant role in the mobile QR payments revolution and supporting small businesses with innovative payment and commerce technologies.