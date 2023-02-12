Phil Knight's Photo of Enjoying LeBron James' Record-Breaking Moment at Stadium Sans Camera Goes Viral, Who is he?

New Delhi: LeBron James created history on February 9 when he had become the all-time top-Point scorer in the history of the NBA. James’ fan gathered to watch his superstar overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record with his a 38-point game show against Oklahoma city thunder. The iconic image of fans keeping their camera in the air to take the record-breaking shot during the game on Tuesday.

Nike Founder Phil Knight, the ardent fan of Lebron James, was also there to witness the historical moment along with others. His image of enjoying the match sans camera unlike others captured by a photographer during the match went viral on the internet and garnered a lot of praise from netizens.

Netizens hailed it ‘Enjoying the moment’ instead of ‘capturing with cameras’.

Who is Phil Knight?

The man behind the revolutionary sports shoes brand Nike, Phil Knight started ‘Blue Ribbon’ company in 1964 in Eugene, Oregon, United States. Blue Ribbon later rebranded as Nike in 1972 and has grown since then to become one of the popular and prevalent sporting wear brands globally.

Nike had signed with LeBron James when he was an emerging star as a teenager. James signed a seven year deal worth 90 Million. After the expiration of the deal, Nike and the NBA kind made a rare deal in the industry that binded James with Nike for a lifetime.