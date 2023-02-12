Pan-Aadhaar Link Deadline: Check How to Link Them Before March 31 via Online Method
Pan card can be linked with Aadhaar card via online method. However, it's necessary for you to link them before March 31, 2023.
- Pan-Aadhaar link last date is on March 31, 2023.
- Pan card without Aadhaar link won't be operative after April 1.
- You can also link your Pan card with online ways.
New Delhi: Pan Card holders need to link their cards with Aadhaar card before March 31, 2023 unless they will become inoperable from the effective date of April 1, 2023. Hence, it’s very mandatory for the Pan Card holders to link them as soon as possible. Income Tax Advisory clearly stated that linking Pan Card with Aadhaar is mandatory before March 31, 2023. The users won’t be able to use them for income tax-filing and accessing PAN-related services.
"It is mandatory. Don't delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative," reads the public advisory issued by the I-T Department.
Check how to link your Aadhaar-PAN online, follow these steps:
- Visit the official Income Tax e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in.
- Log in to the income tax portal using your login information.
- A pop-up window emerge
- If not, navigate to Profile Settings from the Menu Bar and pick the 'Link Aadhaar' option.
- A new window will appear.
- Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar details, name, and mobile number in the areas provided.
- After validating the information, select the 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details' option.
- Now click the 'Continue' button.
- A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.
- Fill in the blanks on the screen and press the 'Validate' button.
- After you have paid the penalty, your PAN-Aadhaar linkage will be completed.
