Pan-Aadhaar Link Deadline: Check How to Link Them Before March 31 via Online Method

New Delhi: Pan Card holders need to link their cards with Aadhaar card before March 31, 2023 unless they will become inoperable from the effective date of April 1, 2023. Hence, it’s very mandatory for the Pan Card holders to link them as soon as possible. Income Tax Advisory clearly stated that linking Pan Card with Aadhaar is mandatory before March 31, 2023. The users won’t be able to use them for income tax-filing and accessing PAN-related services.

"It is mandatory. Don't delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative," reads the public advisory issued by the I-T Department.

Check how to link your Aadhaar-PAN online, follow these steps: