PhonePe Launches UPI International Service for its Users for Payments in 5 Countries

Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 09:29 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Fintech firm PhonePe on Tuesday said its users will now be able to pay to international merchant outlets in five countries, including the UAE, Nepal, and Singapore, using the Unified Payments Interface system. Phonepe Users will be able to make payments in foreign currency directly from their Indian bank - just like they do with international debit cards, the company said in a statement.

"The current launch supports all international merchant outlets in the UAE, Singapore, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan that have a local QR code," the statement said, adding that PhonePe is the first fintech app to launch this feature in India. (Also Read: Swiggy Teases Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra With Adorable Post, Take a Look)

The company has over 43.5 crore registered users. Indian customers need to use a foreign currency, or their credit or forex cards to pay at international merchant outlets but with the 'UPI international' payments feature, PhonePe can now use their Indian Bank accounts to pay using UPI. (Also Read: 18-year-old Canadian Girl Buys Lottery Ticket on her Birthday, Wins Rs 290 Crore, Purchases Plane)

UPI International is the first major step in letting the rest of the world experience UPI too. I am sure this launch will prove to be a game-changer and will completely transform the way Indians traveling overseas pay at merchant outlets abroad," PhonePe CTO and Co-Founder, Rahul Chari said.

Over the course of this year, NPCI in collaboration with NIPL (NPCI International Payments Limited) plans to roll out UPI International to more countries, while also enabling greater merchant acceptance in the regions where this feature is currently live.

