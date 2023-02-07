18-year-old Canadian Girl Buys Lottery Ticket on her Birthday, Wins Rs 290 Crore, Purchases Plane

New Delhi: Numerous things can change for a person if they suddenly become affluent. There is undoubtedly a lot that money can buy, even though it may not be able to buy everything. After winning the lotto, a Canadian teen named Juliette Lamour experienced life-altering events that were previously unheard of.

She turned 18 after the occurrences that led to her winning the lotto. The girl, who lives in Ontario, went shopping to get the girl something unique for her birthday. But she was perplexed. She should get a lottery ticket, her granddad advised. She had no idea that it would alter her life forever.

The girl's granddad assisted her because she didn't know how to purchase a lotto ticket. The girl went home after purchasing the Lotto 6-49 lottery from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

The lottery had been utterly lost on Lamour. But one day, when she learned that her neighbour had won a prize in the lottery on January 7, she realised she had also purchased a ticket.

The girl then opened the app to see if she had received any awards. She earned Rs 290 crore, much to her astonishment. The adolescent was stunned. The adolescent immediately bought her family five Mercedes automobiles, each costing Rs 2 crore, after sharing the good news with them.

Additionally, she spent Rs 100 crore on a private jet and Rs 40 crore on a London villa. Additionally, the wise girl set aside about Rs 150 crore for her future. Lamour, who aspires to be a doctor, declared that she will put the money to work with her father's assistance.