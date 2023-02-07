Swiggy Teases Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra With Adorable Post, Take a Look
Swiggy posted a romantic image on Twitter that featured the Shershaah characters played by Kiara and Sidharth.
New Delhi: Today, the enthusiasm among those who support Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is at an all-time high. The wedding will take place today in Jaisalmer. The duo is currently trending on social media as well. And Swiggy made the most of the opportunity by sharing a corny post that featured the couple's characters from their blockbuster film Shershaah. Don't forget to read the post's caption as well.
Swiggy posted a romantic image on Twitter that featured the Shershaah characters played by Kiara and Sidharth. "What is your favourite dessert, when asked? and they address you "The caption was written by the food delivery app.
when you ask "what's your fav dessert?" and they say "you" pic.twitter.com/CvlD9xN9z3 Swiggy (Swiggy) February 7, 2023
There's no use speculating as to why the post attracted so many views and so many responses from Twitter users. Even funnier memes based on the same were shared by certain individuals.
when they ask "what's your fav dessert?" and I say "whatever you order" Srishti (swishtee) February 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/R7yrCitJ9w Prerna Maheshwari (prernadaga21) February 7, 2023
when you ask "what's your fav dessert?" and they say "your dimag" triish (shikshatrii) February 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/tcLKUjHhDE RAHUL) (KACHHOT101) February 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/vD2w3RvkKo VATSAL SHETH (Vatsal37409370) February 7, 2023
https://t.co/r4cWnrKW6Z pic.twitter.com/4cLCwSRwTd It's coming home (UnitedHKJ) February 7, 2023
Akanshafictionfog) February 7, 2023
ESI baate karega to me Teri dukaan par nhi aaunga swiggy bhai Lithophyte (Lithophyte13) February 7, 2023
Uff.. ye din kab ayega Muditt Ssapra (mudit7408) February 7, 2023
So much diabetes in one picture Ashish Tiwari (iAT1101) February 7, 2023
But she likes karela S A M E E R (SamBajaj28) February 7, 2023
