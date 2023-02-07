topStoriesenglish2570728
Swiggy Teases Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra With Adorable Post, Take a Look

Swiggy posted a romantic image on Twitter that featured the Shershaah characters played by Kiara and Sidharth.

Trending Photos

Swiggy Teases Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra With Adorable Post, Take a Look

New Delhi: Today, the enthusiasm among those who support Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is at an all-time high. The wedding will take place today in Jaisalmer. The duo is currently trending on social media as well. And Swiggy made the most of the opportunity by sharing a corny post that featured the couple's characters from their blockbuster film Shershaah. Don't forget to read the post's caption as well.

Swiggy posted a romantic image on Twitter that featured the Shershaah characters played by Kiara and Sidharth. "What is your favourite dessert, when asked? and they address you "The caption was written by the food delivery app.

There's no use speculating as to why the post attracted so many views and so many responses from Twitter users. Even funnier memes based on the same were shared by certain individuals.

swiggyKiara AdvaniSiddharth Malhotra

