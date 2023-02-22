PhysicsWallah Kota Centre Manager Fired After Tussle Between Student, Management: Watch Video Here

New Delhi: After a video of a fight between management and students went viral on social media, edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW) reportedly sacked the manager of one of its tutoring centres in Rajasthan's Kota.

"We've already started taking action against the Kota centre manager of Vidhyapeeth. Nonetheless, the Vidhyapeeth students and their welfare are our main priorities. We've established a help desk where kids may openly express their worries "Center Head Kundan Kumar from Kota remarked.

In the video that has been circulated online, a man, who is probably a member of the management, is seen pushing a pupil as onlookers gather.

"We encourage pupils to concentrate on their preparation as entrance exams are quickly approaching. This isolated event won't cause the students' faith and trust in the PW Vidhyapeeth to decline. To comprehend and handle the situation, our senior teachers and administration have arrived at the Kota centre "Kumar continued.

The business asserted that it is making systematic changes to ensure that lessons run smoothly and that students' welfare will always come first at PW.

Similar criticisms about the management team of the ed-tech platform have been made by viewers in the clip's comments section.