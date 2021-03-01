Planning a trip to Gujarat? Here’s what IRCTC tour package has in store for you

Are you planning to visit Gujarat? If yes, then there's good news for you from IRCTC as it plans to provide a perfect itinerary at an affordable price for you.

The offer, Temple Tour of Gujarat with Gir National Park Flight Package Ex Delhi, is a 5 Night/6 Days tour package for March 20, 21.

The trip will begin at a starting price of Rs 25,745 per person on double occupancy, and it includes Airfare from Delhi to Rajkot to Delhi, with airport pick-up and drops at Rajkot, accommodation in well-appointed AC rooms (two Nights at Dwarka, one night Somnath, one-night Sasangir and one night at Rajkot), meals at the hotel – 05 breakfast and 05 dinners. This will include the applicable taxes along with sightseeing as per the itinerary by AC Vehicle.

According to irctctourism.com, on Day-1 of your itinerary, you will board a flight from Delhi airport at around 14:05 hrs and arrive at Rajkot airport at 15:50 hrs. A tour escort will accompany you throughout your tour.

The main highlights of the tour include Dwarka: Shree Dwarkadhish temple, Shree Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Rukmini's Temple, Porbander: Kirti Mandir and Sudama Mandir, Somnath: Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga and Bhalka Tirth, Sasangir: Gir National Park, Rajkot: Watson Museum.

According to information available on the website, the itinerary is indicative, as IRCTC and handling agents reserve the right to change in view of operation problem / local circumstances. The visit to all the sightseeing places is subject to time availability and flying of the airline as per the schedule. The IRCTC has clearly stated that it will not be responsible for any natural or social calamities. For other details, you should visit https://www.irctctourism.com.