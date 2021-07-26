Planning for a vacation? IRCTC offers 6-day Kerala tour at THIS price, check details

If you are planning for a vacation, then the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come with a special offer for you which includes a package that will take you to lovely locations in Kerala such as Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom.

As per the IRCTC, Kerala travel package will include 5 nights and 6 days and the tour starts from September 10 in Ahmedabad.

In terms of cost details, you will have to shell out as much as Rs 23,500 plus taxes to avail of this package. The package will come with railway tickets, local travel, hotel stay and food costs.

3-star hotels will be given as accommodation for travelers and AC vehicles will be arranged for local travels and sightseeing and the package would also include free breakfast and dinner.

Day 1: Cochin

The first day of the tour will include Cochin where hotel accommodation will be provided to the passengers. Then they can spend a quality time at Cherai Beach

Day 2 - Munnar

Day 2 would include Munnar where the distance between Cochin and Munnar is around 135 kilometers. The Tea Museum can be found in Munnar.

Day 3 - Munnar

After breakfast on the third day, passengers can go for a local sightseeing trip to Munnar and then spend quality time shopping in Munnar Town.

Day 4 - Munnar-Thekkady

On the fourth day, passengers can go to Thekkady. There, they will be taken on a boat ride to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in the afternoon (at their own cost).

Day 5- Thekkady-Kumarakom

After having breakfast on the fifth day, passengers will be taken to Kumarakom where you can choose to stay on a houseboat.It is located near the Vembanad Lake.

