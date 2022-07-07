New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Prathamesh Sinha, who appeared on the first season of the popular business realtiy show Shark Tank India and won the hearts of viewers with his charming style and wit. During the interaction with the PM, Sinha demonstrated Annie braille device which was developed by Thinkerbell Labs. Sinha, a visually impaired student, had participated in Shark Tank India for Thinkerbell Labs only. He gave a presentation to the sharks to make them understand how Annie works and how it could be a revolutionary product for visually impaired students like him.

Thinkerbell Labs brought Prathamesh to the event as the brand director of the startup. He was seen demonstrating the device to attendees, which surprisingly included Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thinkerbell Labs shared a video clip of Prathamesh's interaction with the PM on social media platform Instagram. In the video, the boy is seen explaining how the product works.

“Just like our young star Prathamesh, Annie has equipped many visually impaired children who are brimming with potential,” the company said in its Instagram post.

“Today we feel incredibly proud as Thinkerbell Labs’ Brand Ambassador @prathameshsinha__ explains our product Annie to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Sri. Narendra Modi. @narendramodi,” it added.

Sinha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event celebrating Digital India week 2022, kicked off on July 4 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Digital India Week 2022 is celebrating the incorporation of new-age technologies in India’s growth with the theme 'Catalyzing New India's Techade'.