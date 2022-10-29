Pune restaurant sets a new trend! Hires deaf & dumb staff to run operations, netizens laud effort - Watch video

New Delhi: A restaurant in Pune called Terrasinne is gaining popularity for its humanitarian effort that gives the deaf and mute staff of the city jobs. On the internet, many people praised the eatery. The operation of the eatery was demonstrated in a clip that was put online. The crew began by extending a warm welcome to the visitor.

The personnel can be observed using sign language to converse with consumers. Additionally, it displayed a straightforward menu that facilitated simpler interactions between consumers and staff.

So many people watched the video, attracting their attention. They praised the restaurant for its considerate service.

Another user commented, "So sweet, this shows that we can accomplish anything if we have the courage to do so." More than 736K people liked the post on social media.

The restaurant has received the International Hospitality Council's "Hospitality with a Cause" award from London.

It is the first to employ individuals with multiple disabilities, as stated in the caption.