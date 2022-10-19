Blinkit sets a new trend! The upcoming New Delhi store is run by 20 specially-abled individuals

New Delhi: The first "silent" store for the online grocery retailer Blinkit has opened in Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi. The fact that 20 people with disabilities who are deaf or hard of hearing run this store makes it unique. The startup is making this change in an effort to make its systems more "inclusive and accessible."

"Every single one of them is aware of our shared objective and produces work of the highest calibre. The goal of this pioneering endeavour in our ecosystem is to expand the employment opportunities available to people with disabilities, the company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO and co-founder of the business, also made an announcement on Twitter. (Also Read: DHANTERAS 2022: Check out the QUALITY of GOLD in just a click, here's HOW)

The business launched this quiet store in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Foundation and Sarthak Educational Trust. The online grocery store also stated that the Laxmi Nagar location has motivated it to search for further possibilities that recognise talent in a variety of forms. (Also Read: Festive frenzy! Google is going to give 'Diwali surprise' to Indian users; details here)

The Laxmi Nagar location "makes us aware that there is always more space to be inclusive, and the sheer curiosity, enthusiasm, and vibrancy of the Hearing Impaired community has galvanised our determination to do more and offer more possibilities that are accessible to everyone," the blog stated.

Currently, Blinkit—previously Grofers—has over 400 outlets spread over 25 Indian cities.