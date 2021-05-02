Qualcomm commits Rs 30 crore to help India battle Covid-19’s second wave

NEW DELHI: Joining the fight against Covid-19, Qualcomm has committed $4 million to help India prepare up better to deal with the deadly second Covid wave that has gripped the country.

The chip-maker announced that the Qualcomm Charitable Foundation and Qualcomm India’s funding will be used towards improving India’s critical hospital infrastructure, medical equipment and supplies. The funds will help India is waging the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its official statement, Qualcomm said that as a company, it has been actively planning how it can best provide relief to the communities in India through effective philanthropic action. “We recognised that one of the key areas of strain on the system is the shortage of medical supplies and lifesaving equipment," the company said in a statement.

Qualcomm said that it will continue to offer support to its colleagues, partners, local government, and communities to help them get through this difficult time. Besides Qualcomm, several other tech companies have ramped up their efforts against Covid-19. Facebook launched its vaccine finding tools in India while Twitter launched its tool to help its users stay updated about the jab.

Meanwhile, Indian companies have also ramped up their efforts against Covid-19. For instance, Reliance, Tata Steel, BHEL, SAIL, among others, are supplying oxygen to hospitals across the country.

