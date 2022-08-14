New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was an idol and inspiration for stock market traders and investors for a long time. He had been known for his acumen and presence of mind to take deliberate and risk-taking decisions. He invested in a lot of loss-making firms, which eventually brought him greater returns. He always professed, “Risk is the essence of life. If you don't take risk, you are nothing.”

Jhunjhunwala began his career in stock market trading with Rs 5000 in his pockets against his father’s wish. He had completed his charter accountant degree from Institute of Charter Accountant of India. However, he wanted to make a career in Dalal street as a stock trader, which he finally did.

He has invested in various Indian companies privately and with his company 'Rare Enterprise'. His net worth in 2022 was over $5.8 billion in 2022. He was India’s 36 richest person in 2021. As per Forbes 2022, he came 438th richest man in the world.

Jhujhunwala was the biggest holder in Titan Company with holding shares worth around Rs 11000 crore. He held over 5 % stake in the company. Besides, he invested heavily in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company with a value around Rs 7,000 crore. The other major companies in which he invested substantially were Metro Brands, Tata Motors, Crisil at Rs 3,350 crore, Rs 1,731 crore and Rs 1,301 crore respectively as of August 12, 2022.

He also held over 1 per cent stake in other companies like Edelweiss Financial Services, Geojit Financial, Services, Wockhardt, Indiabulls Housing Finance, , DB Realty, Orient Cement, Autoline Industries, Bilcare, Prozone Intu Properties Anant Raj, Aptech, Agro Tech Foods, Va Tech Wabag, Dishman Carbogen, and Man Infraconstruction.

Jhujhunwala recently backed a new low-base airline company named Akasa Air by putting huge investment to promote low-cost air travel and increase air mobility. The company’s first flight took off exactly a week ago on 7 August, 2022.

The billionaire investor will remain an inspiration and will be remembered for the pearls of wisdom he shared over the years.