New Delhi: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last on Sunday morning, sending shock waves across the country. Often called as the Warren Buffet of the Indian stock market, Jhunjhunwala has amassed huge popularity among market investors, who dream of earning wealth by following Jhunjhunwala's mantra.

Jhunjhunwala, who was also referred to as the Big Bull of the Indian stock market was socially amiable too. An old video of Jhunjhunwala, dancing his heart out to a very popular bollywood song Kajrare-Kajrare tere kaale kaale naina, is now becoming viral after his demise.

Here is looking at Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's heart warming dance on the song from the movie Bunty aur Babli

WATCH: When India's Big Bull #RakeshJhunjhunwala performed on 'Kajra re' pic.twitter.com/HOf22JHjZn — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) August 14, 2022

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died aged 62 at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. He was reportedly brought dead to the hospital at around 6:45 am on Sunday. According to reports, Jhunjhunwala died due to a cardiac arrest.