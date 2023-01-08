Rare dog breed: Bengaluru man buys Caucasian Shepherd at WHOPPING cost of Rs 20 cr

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Dog breeder Satish, who owns Cadaboms Kennel, has bought the rare breed dog at a whopping cost of Rs 20 crore. He has been in the dog breeding business for a long time and usually engage in rearing high-quality and expensive dog breeds. He bought the rare Caucasian Sheperd from Hyderbad breeder, according to a local media report.

Satish is the president of Indian Dog Breeders’ association and is known to buy expensive dog breeds.

He named his new dog “Cadabom Hayder”, that is given after his Cadabom Kennel.

“Hayder is very big in size and is extremely friendly. Currently, he is staying at my residence which is air-conditioned,” he told the newspaper.

One of the fancy breed of dogs, Caucasian Shepherd is a native to the Caucasus region, which comprising the countries of Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, more. They are mountainous and hairy dogs and have been kept by Shepherds to defend livestock against predators mainly wolves.

After choosing a few breeds from the Caucasus, Soviet breeders developed the breed in the 20th century. An adult Caucasus Shepherd typically weighs between 45 and 70 kg. This breed can live between 10 and 12 years.