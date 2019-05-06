Ratan Tata invests in Ola Electric Mobility in Series A round of funding

New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (Ola Electric) on Monday announced that Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has invested in the company as part of its Series A round of funding.

Tata is also an early investor in ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, Ola’s parent company.

“His investment in Ola Electric will bring his deep experience and mentorship to the company’s ambitions to make electric mobility viable at scale,” the company said in a statement.

Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments, the company said.

Ratan Tata, said, “The electric vehicle ecosystem is evolving dramatically every day, and I believe Ola Electric will play a key role in its growth and development. I have always admired the vision of Bhavish Aggarwal and I’m confident that this will be part of yet another important strategic move into this new business area.”

“Tata has been an inspiration and a mentor to me personally in shaping Ola’s journey over the years. I’m very excited to welcome him on board Ola Electric as an investor and a mentor in our mission of building sustainable mobility for everyone on our planet. He is a visionary who has inspired a generation of entrepreneurs and we are privileged to have his guidance and support once again, as we work towards our goal of a million electric vehicles in India by 2021,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Ola said.

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd raised a sum of Rs 400 crores led by several of Ola’s early investors, Tiger Global and Matrix India and others, as part of its first round of investment. The company was initially established to enable Ola’s electric mobility pilot program in Nagpur.