REC Gets RBI Nod To Set Up Subsidiary In GIFT City Gujarat

The proposed subsidiary will engage in a range of financial activities as a finance company within GIFT, including lending, investment, and other financial services.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 09:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has received a ‘No Objection Certificate’ on May 3, 2024 from the Reserve Bank of India, for setting up a wholly owned subsidiary in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

"The decision to expand operations into GIFT, a burgeoning hub for financial services in India, comes as REC continues to diversify its portfolio and explore new avenues for growth. The proposed subsidiary will engage in a range of financial activities as a finance company within GIFT, including lending, investment, and other financial services," said an official release.

“The GIFT City platform offers a conducive environment for international lending activities, coupled with world-class infrastructure. We are confident that REC will harness these advantages to carve a niche for itself in the global market. The entity at GIFT City will not only present new business opportunities for REC but will also contribute significantly to the growth of the country's energy sector. We look forward to leveraging this strategic move to further propel REC's mission of fostering growth in India's power and infra sector while expanding our footprint on the global stage,” CMD, REC Limited, Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan said.

