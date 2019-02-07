हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bengal Global Business Summit 2019

Reliance firms up plan for further investment of over Rs 10,000 crore in Bengal

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman (RIL) Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said the company has firmed up Rs 10,000 crore of investments in West Bengal, which is already under implementation.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, Ambani said, "In 2016, when I first attended the Bengal Global Business Summit, Reliance’s investments in the state were Rs 4,500 crores. Today, our investments stand at Rs 28,000 crores in West Bengal alone.

“This accounts for about one-tenth of our total investments in India so far. Now, we have firmed up our plan for a further investment of overRs. 10,000 crores,” Ambani added.

He also announced that the company's endeavour to cover 100 percent of the state’s population with Jio network is progressing at a fast pace.

“We hope to achieve this within the current year 2019,” Ambani said.

Ambani said Jio`s Gigafiber project of connecting Bengal with optic fibre to bring superior digital services to every home has progressed well and this will transform every home in the state into a "smart home".

He said that Jio has close to 1 lakh active Business Partners across Bengal.

“Now, in yet another unique initiative, we have set up Jio Points as a direct distribution channel in deep rural markets, to cater to the growing rural market and each and every village in West Bengal.
With these Jio Points, we will have brick and mortar presence in every tehsil of the state to serve every single village,” Ambani added.

 

