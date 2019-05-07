Reliance Jio wins 3 awards at Golden Globe Tigers Award 2019

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Tuesday Jio has won 3 awards at Golden Globe Tigers Award 2019. Jio and two of its pioneering initiatives have been recognised for bringing unique and meaningful benefits of digital life to Indians, the company said.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (‘Jio’) was conferred the Market Leadership Award for connecting over 300 million Indians on the world’s largest mobile data network.

“Jio is a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the world’s largest mobile data network and is India’s largest wireless broadband service provider,” the company said in a statement.

The Best Campaign – Advertising in Mobile Gaming Environment Award went to Jio Cricket Play Along (JCPA). Users can engage with Jio Cricket Play Along on their mobile screens while matches are broadcast live on television. The game is available to both Jio and Non-Jio subscribers.

JioPhone, India ka Smartphone, was recognized for the Best Mobile Strategy. JioPhone, with its unique proposition has enabled millions of feature phone users in India to migrate to Jio Digital Life and enjoy the benefits of data, the company added.

The Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2019 were presented to the winners at a special evening organised at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Golden Globe Tigers Awards aims to recognise "TIGERS" in marketing, branding CSR & social innovation, education & academic across leadership levels among individuals and organizations.