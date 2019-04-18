Reliance Q4 Net rises 9.8% to Rs 10,362 crore

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday reported a 9.8 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company's full year consolidated net profit rose 13.1 percent year on year Rs 39,588 crore. Its full year consolidated revenue rose by 44.6 percent to Rs 622,809 crore, the company said in a statement.

In the last quarter RIL reported an 8.8 percent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, thus becoming the first Indian private company to post Rs 10,000 crore profit in a quarter.

Here are the Key Highlights of RIL Q4

FY2018-19 Record full year PBDIT of Rs 92,656 crore ($13.4 billion), up 26.8 percent Y-o-Y

FY2018-19 Record earnings contribution from Petrochemicals, Retail and Digital Services; Reliance Jio crosses 300 million subscribers, Rs 15,000 crore EBITDA milestone

Q4 FY2018-19 Record quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 10,362 crore ($1.5 billion), up 9.8 percent Y-o-Y

Q4 FY2018-19 Consolidated cash profit for the quarter increased by 6.1 percent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,349 crore ($2.4 billion)

FY2018-19 Full year Gross Refining Margins at $9.2/bbl, $4.3/bbl above the benchmark Singapore Complex margins

Q4 FY2018-19 Gross Refining Margins for the quarter stood at $8.2/bbl, $5.0/bbl over benchmark Singapore Complex Margin

FY2018-19 Full year Refining segment EBIT at Rs 19,868 crore

FY2018-19 Record full year Petchem segment EBIT at Rs 32,173 crore, up 51.9 percent Y-o-Y

FY2018-19 Petchem margins for the full year at 18.7 percent, as against 16.9 percent in the previous year

FY2018-19 Highest ever Petchem production volumes at 37.7 million tonne, up 16 percent Y-o-Y

FY2018-19 Record full year Retail business revenues at Rs 130,566 crore, up 89 percent Y-o-Y

Retail now has 10,415 stores across 6600+ towns and cities with area of over 22mn sqft

FY2018-19 Record full year Retail business EBIT at Rs 5,546 crore, up 169 percent Y-o-Y

Q4 FY2018-19 Retail business EBIT for the quarter at Rs 1,923 crore, up 77.1 percent Y-o-Y

Q4 FY2018-19 Retail business EBIT margins for the quarter up at 4.7 percent, from 3.9 percent in the year ago period

FY2018-19 Digital Services Business Reliance Jio posts full year net profit of Rs 2,964 crore

FY2018-19 Full year EBITDA of Digital Services Reliance Jio at Rs 15,102 crore, up 2.25 times Y-o-Y; EBITDA margin of 38.9 percent

Q4 FY2018-19 Robust EBIDTA of Reliance Jio at Rs 4,053 crore, up 13.4 percent Q-o-Q, with EBITDA margin of 39 percent

Digital Services Reliance Jio is India's largest wireless data subscriber base at 306.7 million as on 31st March 2019

Q4 FY2018-19 Reliance Jio Likely highest Average Revenue per User (ARPU) at Rs 126.2 per month during the quarter

Q4 FY2018-19 Robust consumer activity at Reliance Jio continues with average monthly consumption of 10.9 GB data and 823 minutes of voice per user during the quarter

Q4 FY2018-19 Reliance Jio Steady subscriber growth with net addition of 26.6 million during the quarter