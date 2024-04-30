Advertisement
NewsBusinessCompanies
ANAND MAHINDRA

'Reverse Colonialism': Anand Mahindra Applauds London's Tiffin Service Inspired By Mumbai’s Famed Dabbawalas

DabbaDrop, the food delivery service founded in 2018 takes its inspiration from the famous Mumbai dabbawala system.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Reverse Colonialism': Anand Mahindra Applauds London's Tiffin Service Inspired By Mumbai’s Famed Dabbawalas

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared the video of DabbaDrop, a tiffin service in UK, akin to Mumbai’s Dabbawala system. DabbaDrop’s inspiration that has its origin in Mumbai, has created an immense buzz in the social media.  

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra captioned it as, “No better—or more ‘delicious’—evidence of reverse colonization!”

 

 

The video has garnered a huge traction on social media, with netizens commenting and boasting about the century old Mumbai food delivery system.

"It’s it colonisation or a business opportunity?," asked a user. "It’s a light-hearted post. Smile. It’s Sunday," quipped Mahindra.

Mumbai’s famed dabbawalas, operate a globally renowned lunchbox delivery and return system that supplies hot lunches from homes and restaurants to people at work.

 

 

 

DabbaDrop, the food delivery service founded in 2018, is run by expats Renee and Ashu in London.

"In 2018, fuelled by our love for simple, wholesome meals and a profound commitment to sustainability, we embarked on a mission. And so, DabbaDrop was born - our meals are made using cherished family recipes from South Asia and arrive in Mumbai's finest dabba tins, collected on the next delivery, sterilised, refilled, and reused again and again," says the DabbaDrop website.

Anand Mahindra is one of the wittiest biz honchos on Twitter. His tweets at frequent intervals are sometimes thought provoking, sometimes inspiring and sometimes outright funny.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA Video
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Can You Get HIV From a Tattoo?
DNA Video
DNA: Today's Viral Speech from Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: What did Amit Shah say on his FAKE video?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are people of Amethi cursing Rahul?
DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu