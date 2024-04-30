New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared the video of DabbaDrop, a tiffin service in UK, akin to Mumbai’s Dabbawala system. DabbaDrop’s inspiration that has its origin in Mumbai, has created an immense buzz in the social media.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra captioned it as, “No better—or more ‘delicious’—evidence of reverse colonization!”

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2024

The video has garnered a huge traction on social media, with netizens commenting and boasting about the century old Mumbai food delivery system.

"It’s it colonisation or a business opportunity?," asked a user. "It’s a light-hearted post. Smile. It’s Sunday," quipped Mahindra.

Mumbai’s famed dabbawalas, operate a globally renowned lunchbox delivery and return system that supplies hot lunches from homes and restaurants to people at work.

Dabbawalla became a casestudy for a reason. To implement such strategies across cities/nations.. — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand) April 28, 2024

Wow, that's such a cool perspective! It's amazing to see how cultures can influence each other in unexpected ways. Thanks for sharing this unique take on reverse colonization! April 29, 2024

DabbaDrop, the food delivery service founded in 2018, is run by expats Renee and Ashu in London.

"In 2018, fuelled by our love for simple, wholesome meals and a profound commitment to sustainability, we embarked on a mission. And so, DabbaDrop was born - our meals are made using cherished family recipes from South Asia and arrive in Mumbai's finest dabba tins, collected on the next delivery, sterilised, refilled, and reused again and again," says the DabbaDrop website.

Anand Mahindra is one of the wittiest biz honchos on Twitter. His tweets at frequent intervals are sometimes thought provoking, sometimes inspiring and sometimes outright funny.