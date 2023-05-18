topStoriesenglish2609798
RICKY PONTING

Ricky Ponting Launches Ponting Wines In India

Ponting wine offered customers the chance to win an autographed Kookaburra bat when they bought a bottle.

May 18, 2023

New Delhi: In order to promote "Ponting Wines" to the Indian market, Delhi Duty-Free has teamed up with Ricky Ponting, a former Australian captain and current head coach of the Delhi Capitals. In Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, guests were treated to a unique event with the Australian legend as part of the launch's VIP venue.

Ponting gave a personal touch to the meet-and-greet by signing limited-edition Kookaburra cricket bats and Ponting Wine bottles. (Also Read: Top 10 Countries With Highest Mobile Internet Speeds)

Ponting expressed his excitement by saying, "I am happy to offer Ponting Wines to India as an ardent admirer of both cricket and fine wine. I have a special place in my heart for this nation, and I'm thrilled to introduce my great followers to the superb quality and flavour of Ponting Wines. (Also Read: Top 10 Countries With Highest Fuel Rates)

Delhi Duty Free launched a fun competition to further pique the interest of wine and cricket fans. Ponting wine offered customers the chance to win an autographed Kookaburra bat when they bought a bottle.

Ricky Ponting and renowned Australian winemaker Ben Riggs, whose creations have won numerous awards, formed Ponting Wines.

