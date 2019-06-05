RIL’s R|Elan ‘Fashion For Earth’ celebrates World Environment Day with EarthTee2

close

Reliance Industries Ltd

Reliance Industries, the owner of brand R|Elan, is one of the largest recycler of PET bottles in India, recycling 2.2 billion PET bottles a year.

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said that it is celebrate World Environment Day with EarthTee2 from R|Elan ‘Fashion for Earth’ in partnership with Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW).

“Like its predecessor, the limited-edition EarthTee2 are made using R|Elan GreenGold - the greenest fabric with the lowest carbon footprint in the world - manufactured by recycling 50,000 PET bottles collected at the recently concluded LFW - Summer Resort ’19 edition. The aim of unveiling EarthTee2 is to create awareness among people to switch to fashion that not only enhances aesthetics but also helps conserve the environment and our planet,” the company said in a statement.

“The EarthTee2 is an invitation to you to participate in our ‘Fashion For Earth’ movement. It is imperative that we all come together in spreading awareness about sustainable fabrics, fashion and living,” Vipul Shah, COO – Petrochemicals Business, RIL said The first edition of EarthTee was launched on last year’s World Environment Day in collaboration with renowned fashion designer Anita Dongre and R|Elan.

Reliance Industries, the owner of brand R|Elan, is one of the largest recycler of PET bottles in India, recycling 2.2 billion PET bottles a year. The R|Elan GreenGold, made from recycled PET, substantially reduces the emission of greenhouse gases, and cuts down on water usage as well. The fabric is made from pre-dyed fibres that doesn’t require much water. Whatever little water is required, 90% of it is recycled.

