Road Safety World Series T20 season 2 to happen in India and UAE

Season 2 of the Road Safety World Series T20 (RSWS) will take place in India from February 5th to March 19th, 2022, and in the UAE from March 1st to March 19th, 2022, with the grand finale on March 19.

The huge event is being organised by MSPL and ANZA Investment Group, according to an Emirates Cricket Board official who confirmed it after issuing a NOC to the organisers, ANZA Investment Group.

Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Alnahyan's ANZA Investment Group is a member of his family.

The second edition of this mammoth and iconic T20 format cricket event is set to be a huge hit, with cricket fans going crazy for it. After all, it will feature some major cricket icons, and it also aims to raise awareness about 'road safety' around the world.

More than 160 international retired cricketing icons will be in action throughout the forthcoming season, and you will be able to see the cricket champs in action providing their best performance.

India previously won the first edition of the road safety world series and was crowned champions. The series featured Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, as well as Jonty Rhodes, Carl Hooper, Thilakaratne Dilshan, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Bret Lee, and others.

The second event will be a significant highlight for all cricket lovers throughout the world, and it will undoubtedly put a smile on everyone's face, especially cricket aficionados.