close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rolls Royce

Rolls Royce issues statement after FIR by CBI, says ‘won’t tolerate business misconduct’

The company has said that it will “not tolerate business misconduct of any sort”, adding that Rolls Royce is “committed to maintaining high ethical standards”.

Rolls Royce issues statement after FIR by CBI, says ‘won’t tolerate business misconduct’

London-based Rolls Royce has denied any wrongdoing after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked the company for alleged bribery to win contracts from companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), ONGC and GAIL.

The company has said that it will “not tolerate business misconduct of any sort”, adding that Rolls Royce is “committed to maintaining high ethical standards”. The statement categorically mentions that none of the employees, working for the company in India, played any part in the Energy deal under the scanner of the central agency.

A spokesperson of Rolls Royce said, “We are aware of reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India has announced a First Information Report relating to the use of intermediaries by Rolls-Royce’s former Energy business in India. This is not about our Defence, Civil Aerospace or Power Systems businesses.”

“We await contact from the CBI and will respond appropriately. We will not tolerate business misconduct of any sort and we are committed to maintaining high ethical standards and no-one currently working for Rolls-Royce in India played any part in these Energy deals. India is an important market for Rolls Royce and we have a valued workforce of skilled people in the country,” the Rolls Royce spokesperson further said.

The FIR filed by the CBI alleged that Rolls Royce appointed an agent in India to facilitate getting contracts from Public Sector Units. The FIR says that Rolls Royce appointed Ashok Patni, Director of Aashmore Private Limited in Singapore, as commercial advisor in India for the purpose. He is suspected to have paid kickbacks to unknown officials of HAL involved in the procurement process.

According to the FIR, the total business of HAL with Rolls Royce is in excess of Rs 4,700 crores between 2000 and 2013. The CBI has also alleged provision of integrity pact were violated in the supply of spare parts from Rolls Royce to ONGC between 2007 and 2011.

Tags:
Rolls RoyceCBIHALONGCRolls Royce FIR
Next
Story

CBI files FIR against Rolls Royce for alleged bribery to HAL, ONGC, GAIL officials

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Triple Talaq Bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle