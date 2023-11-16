trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688651
NewsBusinessCompanies
SUBRATA ROY

Sahara Matter Will Continue Even After Subrata Roy's Death: Sebi Chief

Roy, the controversial founder of the group, died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:29 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sahara Matter Will Continue Even After Subrata Roy's Death: Sebi Chief File Photo

New Delhi: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday said the Sahara matter will continue for the capital markets regulator even after the death of the group's founder Subrata Roy.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Ficci event, Buch said for Sebi, the matter was about an entity's conduct and it will continue regardless of whether an individual is alive or not. (Also Read: A Look Inside Delhi's Jaw-Dropping Mansions Owned By Biz Tycoons - In Pics)

Roy, the controversial founder of the group, died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. (Also Read: Who Is PRS Oberoi? Tale Of A Man Who Transformed India's Hotel Industry)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?