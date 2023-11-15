New Delhi: Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, affectionately known as 'Biki' and the Chairman Emeritus of the prestigious Oberoi Group, passed away peacefully on Tuesday at the age of 94. His departure marks the end of an era, leaving behind an enduring legacy that forever transformed the landscape of the Indian hotel and hospitality industry.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi: Born

Born on February 3, 1929, in Delhi, Oberoi was the son of the visionary founder of The Oberoi Group, Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi. (Also Read: Rs 6,000 Crore Mega-Mansion Owned By THIS Billionaire Is India's Second Tallest Building - In Pics)

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi: Education

Educated at St. Paul's School in Darjeeling and a graduate of Hotel Management from Lausanne, Switzerland, Oberoi played a pivotal role in reshaping India's hospitality industry, notably placing the country's first five-star hotel on the global map.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi: Taking Role Of CEO

Taking on the role of Chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group, in 2002 after his father's passing, Oberoi served as CEO until 2013.

Beyond corporate success, he molded the Oberoi brand into a symbol of refined luxury hotels, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $460 million.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi: Taking Oberoi Hotel To New Heights

In addition to managing luxury hotels worldwide, Oberoi pioneered the development of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, creating a legacy synonymous with fine luxury.

The impact of his leadership extended globally, marked by the establishment of luxury hotels in Mauritius, Indonesia, Egypt, and iconic tourist destinations in India. Under his guidance, The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development was founded in Delhi in 1967.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi: Padma Vibhushan

Honored with accolades such as the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, India's second-highest civilian honor, Oberoi received recognition as the "founder father of modern luxury hospitality in India."

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi: Lifetime Achievement Award

Awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award at ILTM and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year further underscore his exceptional contributions to the industry.

In the statement released by the company, the Oberoi Group expressed deep sadness over his passing and outlined plans to honor and remember the extraordinary legacy left behind by PRS Oberoi. As the industry mourns the loss of a true icon, his contributions will continue to be celebrated in the years to come.