Satya Nadella opens up about Bill Gates’ affair, here’s what the Microsoft CEO had to say

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ affair controversy has become the talk of the town in the past few days. His affection towards another employee of the company in the year 2000 apparently became one of the reasons for his recently announced divorce from his wife Melinda Gates.

A spokesperson of Microsoft has reportedly already confirmed that the company had received a concern related to Gates’ actions from 2000. Opening up to the controversy, Microsoft CEO Nadella said that company is now prioritising diversity and actively addressing the issues raised by the employees.

In an interview with CNBC, Satya Nadella said that the Microsoft of 2021 is very different from the Microsoft of 2000 to him and to everyone at Microsoft. “I feel that we have created an environment that allows us to really drive the everyday improvement in our diversity and inclusion culture, which I think is a super important thing and that’s what I’m focused on,” he was quoted as saying.

The news of Gates’ extra-marital relationship with one of Microsoft employees has recently flooded in the media. His wife also recently opened about his love affair with other women, especially his ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad.

Nadella further pointed out that overall, the power dynamic in the workplace is not something that needs to be abused in any form. “The most important thing is for us to make sure that everybody’s comfortable in being able to raise any issues they see and for us to be able to fully investigate it,” he added.