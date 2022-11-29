SBI video evokes nostalgia --WATCH State Bank of India's history, evolution and more in this 2-minute video

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India has shared a small video depicting the history and evolution of the banks glorious journey. In this approximately 2-minute long video, SBI shares how the formation of the bank happened, what led to SBI taking over 8 former princely state associated banks and a lot more. Through SBI video, you can also catch a glimpse of the setting up of the Bank of Calcutta in 1806 that marked the beginning of SBI's illustriousjourney.

"In this interesting video, we walk you through our bank's history, evolution and global presence," State Bank of India has tweeted.

State Bank of India had also recently shared the video of its Darjeeling branch. The video shows panoramic view of the SBI Darjeeling branch depicting the rich history of the bank's heritage branch.

SBI has tweeted, "Discover the legacy of #SBI Darjeeling branch. Located in the “Queen of Hills”, this branch stands out for its magnificent structure and continues to provide dedicated banking services to the nation since last 100 years."

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. The home loan portfolio of the bank stands at Rs. 5.75 lakh crore. As on June 30, 2022, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 40.46 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 45.33% and advances of more than Rs. 29 lakh crore. SBI commands a market share of 33.3% and 19.3% in home loans and auto loans respectively. SBI has the largest network of 22,294 branches and 65,561 ATMs / ADWMs in India with 67,735 BC outlets.