How to change SBI bank a/c from one branch to another branch online – Check the entire process here

New Delhi: The Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers several online facilities to its customers for their ease and hassle free transactions. If you have a savings account in SBI and you want to change the Bank Branch, then you can do this work online from the comfort of your home using SBI’s Online Banking services. Hence, now there is no need to go to the branch for doing this work.

You can easily branch your SBI account through Internet Banking. In order to enter the request to change the branch of SBI savings account through internet banking, you will need the branch code of the branch of the bank where you want to transfer the account. Also, your mobile number should be registered in the bank and internet banking should be started.

Here is the step by step process to change SBI branch online

1. First of all log on to SBI official website onlinesbi.com.

2. Click on 'Personal Banking' option.

3. Click on User Name and Password.

4. After this you will have tab of e-service in front, click it.

5. Click on Transfer Savings Account.

6. Select your account to be transferred.

7. Write the IFSC code of the branch you want to transfer the account to.

8. Check everything once and press Confirm button.

9. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Fill it and then press Confirm.

10. After a few days, your account will be transferred to the branch you have requested for.

Other than online process, you can change your branch through YONO app or YONO Lite. Remember that your mobile number must be linked to your bank account, otherwise you will not be able to change the account without OTP. In view of the corona epidemic, SBI has made almost all its services online so that the customers do not have to go to the branch and do any work.