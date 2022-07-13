New Delhi: Aman Gupta, one of the popular Shark Tank India judges and co-founder of consumer electronics brand, boAt, recently met Tom Cruise at the men's singles Wimbledon tennis championship final on Sunday in London. Expressing his happiness, he posted a selfie on Tuesday with the popular Hollywood actor, with a caption that perfectly reflected his fanboy moment.

Aman took to Instagram to share his fan moment. He said, "I had a fan moment when I met the legendary @tomcruise. I couldn't help but tell him that Jerry Maguire is my all-time favourite movie."

In the photograph, Aman can be seen taking a selfie photo with Tom, who is standing right next to him, donning a blue suit and tie. The photo has received close to 1.50 lakh likes on Instagram, and has received a lot of love from his fans and the followers of the actor.

An Instagram user cheekily replied to his post saying, “Can his next stunt be on a boAt?” Several other users commented on the post, a few of them sharing how meeting Gupta was a fanboy moment for them.

“I remember when I had my fan moment when I met you at Flipkart HQ’s in Bangalore. Simple pleasures in life,” an Instragram user said.

“Tom cruise be like :Fan moment for me meeting the legend @boatxaman boat airdrops 441 is my all time favourite two and I couldn't resist telling him that,” another user of the Meta-owned social media platform said.

Meanwhile, Gupta has received a style icon award, proving that even business leaders can be fashionable.

When Shark Tank India, an Indian reality TV programme, debuted last year, it quickly became very popular among Indian viewers. The programme is based on the American reality programme Shark Tank, in which aspiring entrepreneurs pitch successful businesspeople (Sharks) their ventures in exchange for funding.