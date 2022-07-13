New Delhi: PAN or Permanent Account Number, which is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department Of India, is an identity card issued mostly to taxpayers. There are two types of PAN card applications: One for Indians and the other for foreign nationals, who are taxed by Indian government agencies. In case of any damage to your PAN card, you can get it updated. But, what if you lost it somewhere? You simply need to lodge an FIR; thereafter you can proceed with the online application for a duplicate PAN card. Also, the PAN card doesn't come with an expiry date.

Simple and Easy steps to get your PAN card downloaded

First Step: Visit the following site https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

Second Step: You would have got the acknowledgment number or PAN, Select it

Third Step: Put your alphanumeric PAN number

Fourth Step: Put your Aadhaar number

Fifth Step: Put Your DOB and GSTN number (Optional)

Sixth Step: Tick mark the Aadhaar acceptance box

Seventh Step: Fill in the captcha to submit your form

After submitting the form, an OTP is generated if doing it through an acknowledgment number. Next, You can download the e-PAN easily by simply clicking on the 'Download Pdf'. This pdf is secured by a password which is nothing but your DOB.

After paying the processing fee, the PAN will be delivered to you within 15 days. You can download it three times without any charges and after that a charge of Rs.8.2 is applicable. When your PAN application is submitted through NSDL e-Gov, Your PAN is allotted or changes are confirmed by ITD within the last 30 days.