Namita Thapar

Let’s fix work-life balance: Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar urges for a mentally fit generation

Shark Tank India judge and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director Namita Thapar urged for a healthy work-life balance of employees at all the companies. 

Image Source: Instagram/Namita Thapar

New Delhi: Shark Tank India judge and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director Namita Thapar expressed her views on how employees are currently always working and spending no time with their loved ones. Taking it to the microblogging platform Twitter, Thapar urged people to stop wearing ‘I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour. She also urged fellow entrepreneurs to take steps to fix the work-life balance of employees at all the companies. Fixing the work-life balance will ensure that “we have a mentally fit and more productive generation”. 

"Stop wearing ‘I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour. Let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit and more productive generation next that get quality time and involvement from both parents," Thapar said in her Tweet. (Also READ: McDonald's new name, logo in Russia revealed! Will burgers get expensive? Check here) 

 

The tweet from one of the investors at Shark Tank India sparked an online debate, with the majority in favour of a healthy work-life balance for employees. A few users even showed their support for 4-day work weeks in India. (Also READ: Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer after 27 years, here’s why) 

 

Her tweet is also doing rounds on Twitter. So far, it has received more than 940 retweets, 72 quote tweets, and over 7000 likes. 

Namita ThaparShark Tank Indiawork-life balanceEmcure Pharmaceuticals
