New Delhi: The reality TV show Shark Tank India provided a stage to tens of startups that showcased their unique products and services. Several companies that were successful in raising funds from the sharks aka investors on the show are now making it big in the real life. The story of one such company and its team member was recently shared by Shark Tank investor and former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover.

Taking it to photo-sharing platform Instagram, Grover shared a photo of him along with Ravi Kabra, Skippi pop’s founder, who was successful in raising a whopping Rs 1 crore for 15% equity in his startup.

To remember, Kabra’s pitch had won over all the investors on the set of Shark Tank India. All the sharks on the show -- Grover, Founder & CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal, boAt’s Aman Gupta, SUGAR Cosmetics’ chief Vineeta Singh and Emcure Pharmaceuticals’s Executive Director Namita Thapar -- had invested in Skippi pop.

Ravi had pitched on Shark Tank India with his wife Anuja Kabra. The couple had asked for Rs 45 lakhs for a 5% stake in their company. However, the deal was finally settled for Rs 1 crore for 15% equity.

In the caption of the recent photo shared on Instagram by Ashneer, the former BharatPe chief pointed out that Skippi pop has grown 40X after the startup got fame from the reality show.

"Great to catch up with @skippiicepops founder @ravikabra after Shark Tank. Skippi is a great product and probably the biggest success story from @sharktank.india Season 1 with 40X growth in sales," Ashneer said in his post.

Ashneer's post has been receiving positive comments from his followers and Shark Tank India followers. "Take entrepreneurship to next level," an Instagram user replied to Asheer's post. Another user said, "Great product has great growth.