New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best selling smartphones in the Indian markets. However, many customers, who wish to buy the flagship smartphone, usually delay their purchase on the premise of buying it at cheaper prices. For such interested customers, there’s good news!

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB variant) is currently selling with a discount of Rs 10,000. The smartphone, which was launched at a price of Rs 79,900, is currently available at Rs 69,990 on the e-commerce platform. But that’s not all, as customers can additional discounts on the purchase of the iPhone 13 on Amazon.

Card Discount on iPhone 13

Customers can get additional Rs 10% instant discount up to Rs 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card (Non-EMI) transactions. Buyers can also get a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 2000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card (EMI) transactions.

Also, Prime members can get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card on iPhone 13 purchase. On the other hand, non-prime members can get 3% back on the purchase of the smartphone via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Exchange Offer on iPhone 13

Amazon is offering a discount worth up to Rs 11,600 on buying iPhone 13 with the exchange offer. The amount of discount depends on the smartphone model and its current condition. The newer and more expensive the smartphone, the more will be the discount.

iPhone 13 Specs

Apple iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone comes with several features including an advanced 5G experience, longer battery life, and a beautiful flat-edge design.

The smartphone is powered by the A15 Bionic processor that offers super-fast performance and power efficiency. The device packs a longer battery life, and a beautiful flat-edge design with incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.