New Delhi: Layer'r Shot, a perfume and body spray, has been heavily criticised on Twitter for its two new advertisements that, users of the microblogging platform say, are promoting rape culture. Twitter users have called out the brand for coming up with creepy advertisements that promote rape. Both the advertisements are receiving backlash from netizens, with many asking who approved such disgusting content.

In one of the advertisements, four men are seen having a conversation at what looks like a beauty section in a convenience store. Upon seeing the last bottle of Layer'r perfume in the rack, the men discuss who will take the bottle of the body perfume as there’s only one remaining. But the way they discuss it sounds appalling to a woman who is seen with a cart.

“Hum chaar aur ye ek.. Shot kon lega…(We’re four and there’s only left..Who will take the shot?),” the men discussed. Upon hearing their discussion, the woman turns back shocked and angered at them. However, to her surprise, she finds that the men are discussing ‘Shot’, the body spray. Also Read: RBI slaps penalty on Punjab and Sind Bank: 5 things customers should know

How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts? Second ad with such disgusting content from Shot.@monikamanchanda pic.twitter.com/hMEaJZcdmR — Rishita(@RishitaPrusty_) June 3, 2022

In the second ad, a couple is shown in the bedroom. In the next scene, four male friends of the guy comes to the room and ask, “Shot mara lagta hai (It looks like you have hit a shot?”, to which he responds, “ha mara na (yes, I did). In the next scene, a friend says, “ab humari baari (it’s now our turn), and goes on to pick up a body perfume bottle kept aside from the bed in the room. Also Read: PF Balance Check Online: Here’s how to do it via missed call, SMS, UMANG app and EPFO website

Can't find the ad online but here it is, apparently being played during the match. I didn't see it till @hitchwriter showed it to me Who are the people making these ads really? pic.twitter.com/zhXEaMqR3Q — Permanently Exhausted Pigeon (@monikamanchanda) June 3, 2022

Following the ads started airing on Tv channels, several Twitter users started calling out the brand for promoting rape. Here are a few of the reactions:

Terrible advertising. Just unacceptable. — Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Bagai (@BagaiDr) June 4, 2022

Just a way for them to get free social media advertising. I didn't know about the brand two minutes ago. — 69fubar (@69fubar) June 3, 2022