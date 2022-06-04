New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund, sometimes known as PF or EPF, is a savings account for members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Every month, each employee and the employer contribute 12% of their basic income to these PF accounts as a fixed contribution. The EPFO, for example, announces the PF interest rate every year. Employees have four options for checking the balance of their EPF accounts.

PF balance via SMS

To check your PF balance through SMS, send the text "EPFOHO UAN ENG" to the number 7738299899. The last PF contribution and total PF balance will be sent to you through SMS. This method will also allow you to check your PF balance without providing your UAN or if you do not have access to the internet. However, you must ensure that the SMS is sent solely from the registered phone number.

PF balance via EPFO website

You also have an option to check the balance via the EPFO website.

On the EPFO website, go to the employee section and click on 'Member Passbook.'

Use your UAN and password to log in.

The PF passbook will then appear, together with the PF interest earned.

If your UAN is linked to more than one PF account, you will be able to access the details for each account. You must click on the appropriate member ID to check the balance.

PF balance via Umang App

Simply download the UMANG app (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) from the Play Store or App Store to check your PF balance. You can also look up EPF information such as claim status and Know Your Customer (KYC) status.

PF balance via missed call

To check your balance using the missed call technique, dial 011-22901406 from your registered phone number and leave a message. The method is free and may be used by both smartphone and non-smartphone users. Users are not required to provide their UAN.

All you have to do now is link your phone number to your bank account, Aadhaar number, and PAN.