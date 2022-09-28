Shopper claims to get packets of detergent instead of laptop during big billion days sale; Flipkart replies

New Delhi: Shoppers are duped in many ways by the retailers during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. In one instance, one man claimed to get packets of Ghadi instead of a detergent. While sharing his tragedy in a linkedin post, Yashaswi Sharma said he bought the laptop during the big billion days sale for his father. However, when he opened the box, he found packets of detergent instead of laptop. He told that his father was unaware about open-box concept meaning giving OTP to delivery boy only after inspecting the laptop.

Sharma added that,"Flipkart's seniormost customer support executive says: No return possible. Your father shouldn't have given OTP without checking the laptop. This is our final stance. This matter cannot be escalated further."

He posted the linkedin post as a last resort for the resolution of the matter before approaching to the consumer court. Middle class Indians simply can’t absorb a laptop worth of loss very easily.

In an update posted yesterday, Sharma said that Flipkart had contacted him and issued a refund for the laptop. “The Flipkart team contacted me to inform that a refund has been processed, although I haven't received it yet,” he wrote.