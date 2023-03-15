‘Sirf Tumhari DP Dekh Ke…’ Female Customer Accuses Male Rapido Driver Of Harassing Her; Shares Screenshot Of Lewd Comments

New Delhi: A female Rapido user alleged that she was being harassed by the company’s male driver and shared the chat screenshot on Twitter. It is clearly appeared in the viral screenshot that the male driver was commenting lewd and misogynist replies to the female customer on her WhatsApp. She said that she had shared the location for convenience.

The man messaged her that he had come from afar just because after seeing her display picture and hearing her voice. He further said he won’t come otherwise. ‘Or hn ek bt or bhaiya viya nhi hu n (Moreover, I’m not your brother)’, he added.

The twitter user husnpari shared the screenshot and slammed Rapido for providing this kind of service. She even abused the app and its men driver.

shared my location with a captain at @rapidobikeapp and this is what i get???? FUCK YOUR APP FUCK YOUR MEN FUCK MEN pic.twitter.com/EHLqd7lpt5 — husnpari (@behurababe) March 12, 2023

Netizens slam the bike-riding company

A Twitter user Simaran Kaur commented that Rapido is no more safe these days. Adding on it, another user Ravi Kapoor said expensive too. He further tagged Rapido’s founder Rishikesh SR and asked him to fix this shit.

A user Mohammed Faisal said, “This is why I use Doosra (app), they provide India virtual numbers and you can avoid such situations by keeping your real number safe.”

This is why I use @doosra_official , they provide India virtual numbers and you can avoid such situations by keeping your real number safe March 15, 2023

Rapido Handle Replies

Rapido Cares on behalf of Ride-hailing company has replied the harassed woman. It wrote, “It is expremely disappointing for us to learn about the captain’s lack of professionalism and we are apologetic about the same.”

Netizens again slammed the company for using wrong choice of words. One asked where is the rest of the your tweet. Another asked, “lack of professionalism? DK boss harassment kar raha hai who ( he is doing harassment)”.