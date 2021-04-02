Slowdown? What is that? Auto, smartphone, home appliances witness robust sales in January-March

New Delhi: The lull in the auto, smartphone, home appliances seem to be fading as the data on the sales figures of these items show robust growth.

A report in the Economic Times showed that several home appliances and smartphones brands have shown stellar sales figures, and some even witnessed double-digit growth in sales during the January and March quarter. ET said that top home appliance and electronics brands like LG, Bosch, Siemens, Voltas, Panasonic, Lloyd and Godrej have seen nearly 40 percent growth in March quarter as compared to the same period in 2019.

Samsung Electronics reclaimed the top spot in global smartphone sales in February, a report showed. Samsung shipped 24 million units of smartphones for a 23.1 per cent market share last month, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics, outpacing Apple which sold 23 million units for a 22.2 per cent share.

China's Xioami came in third with an 11.5 per cent share, followed by Vivo with 10.6 per cent and Oppo with 8.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, major auto companies log robust sales in March on pent up demand. Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors on Thursday reported robust sales in March.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) also reported strong sales last month as compared to the year-ago period

In the two-wheeler sector, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and Royal Enfield reported strong sales.

