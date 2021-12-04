हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
social media influencers

Social media influencers shaping the narrative, says Mohit Mangwani

Influencer marketing has exploded in popularity in recent years, with a whole industry built on celebrities being paid to promote corporate sponsorships with their millions of followers.

Social media influencers shaping the narrative, says Mohit Mangwani

Simply said, an influencer is someone who has the ability to influence others. Influencer marketing is when a powerful person works with a company to promote a product. The first type of influencer marketing was celebrity endorsements.

Social content providers with specialty audiences, on the other hand, can often provide greater value to brands in today's digital age. On social media, these personalities have devoted and active groups of followers.

While Instagram influencer marketing is a well-known tactic, influencers are increasingly using other platforms. Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok each have their own group of influencers who cater to distinct audiences.

Meanwhile, Mohit Mangwani is a young social media strategist, a talented digital marketer, and an enthusiastic entrepreneur has marked his identity. 

Mohit

Mohit even helped several business holders and young digital marketing aspirants on their journeys as he firmly believes that one should always give more than one takes.

