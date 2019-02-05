हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SpiceJet

SpiceJet 4-day mega sale: Get domestic tickets at Rs 899, international at Rs 3,699

The sale period is from February 5 to February 9 for travel period till 25th September.

SpiceJet 4-day mega sale: Get domestic tickets at Rs 899, international at Rs 3,699

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced 4-day mega sale under which travellers can book domestic tickets at just Rs 899 and international tickets at Rs 3699.

“SpiceJet presents the Rs 1.75 per km Sale for domestic and Rs 2.5 per km Sale for international flights. Book your flights tickets at unbelievable domestic and international fares starting at just Rs 899 (all-inclusive) and Rs 3699 (all inclusive) respectively. Start travelling to all the places you’ve never been to, at airfares you’ve never heard of,” a company statement said.

The sale period is from February 5 to February 9 for travel period till 25th September.

Flyers can also get an additional 10 percent off on flight tickets and free priority check-in on booking through SBI Credit Card using promo code SBISALE. They can also avail 25 percent off on Preferred Seat, Meal and SpiceMax using promo code: ADDON25 and 5 percent extra by booking through the SpiceJet Mobile App with promo code: ADDON30, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet said that the discount will be applicable on one-way fares only and ares are available on select non-stop flights only. Fares under the offer are refundable with normal cancellation charges. The limited inventory offer will be available on first-come, first-served basis while fares ares available only for 14 days advance, the company said.

