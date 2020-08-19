SpiceJet launches tier based loyalty program – These are the benefits

New Delhi: Budget airline SpiceJet on Wednesday launched the all-new SpiceClub – the fastest rewarding frequent flyer program

SpiceJet said that it is the first Indian LCC to come up with a tier-based loyalty program. Members can earn reward points on every flight booking, upgrades, meals and other add-ons. They can earn up to 10 SC points per Rs 100 spent. Passengers can seamlessly use SC Points for booking flights and add-ons, the company said.

Customers can also avail benefits like free flight vouchers, free change/cancellation, complimentary meals & upgrades, priority check-in, free seat selection and access to exclusive deals and offers.

SpiceClub is segregated into four tiers – Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum, designed to reward members every time they fly with SpiceJet.

As a member, one can earn rewards ranging up to 10 SC points/Rs 100 spent on every flight booking, upgrades, meals and other add-ons. SpiceClub members from Silver tier onwards can avail priority check-in and boarding services, and a 20 percent discount on SpiceMax upgrades.

A bonus of 250 SC points is credited for booking tickets directly through SpiceJet’s website and mobile app. SpiceClub also offers members the flexibility to choose multiple payment modes for making a single transaction.

The airline said that it is currently working on developing a Partner platform that will help SpiceClub members earn additional points when they shop for products and services offered by these selected partners.

Enrollment in the program is completely free on the SpiceJet website.