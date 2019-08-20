SpiceJet to shift its entire operations at Mumbai to Terminal 2 from October 1

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said that it will shift its entire Mumbai operations to the state-of-the-art Terminal 2 of the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with effect from October 1, 2019.

The transition is being proactively planned and implemented by the airline with the active support of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to enhance passenger convenience, SpiceJet added.

The airline said that consolidation of operations (both passenger and cargo) will help SpiceJet efficiently service thousands of passengers travelling on the airline to and from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport across both its domestic and international networks by bringing all the operations under one Terminal.

It will lead to better synergies and cut down costs substantially for the airline. SpiceJet, at present, operates 150 daily flights connecting Mumbai.

“Beginning October 1, 2019, SpiceJet’s entire operations (passenger and cargo) at Mumbai Airport would be consolidated at Terminal 2. A single Terminal operation would not just help SpiceJet substantially cut down its costs but provide our passengers a seamless and smooth travel experience as they transit between domestic and international flights at one of the country’s busiest airports,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said.

In the past four months, SpiceJet has announced 78 new flights connecting Mumbai. The airline now flies to a host of new cities from Mumbai to domestic destinations such as Madurai, Jammu (via Srinagar), Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Amritsar, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Belagavi as well as international destinations such as Jeddah, Dhaka, Riyadh, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Between April and August 9, 2019, SpiceJet has added 36 aircraft to its fleet. These include 29 Boeing 737 NG aircraft, five Bombardier Q400s and two B737 freighters.